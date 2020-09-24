SunRice Grower Of The Year Has Been Announced

On behalf of the rice industry, Rice Extension was excited to announce the winners of the 2020 Rice Industry Awards last night at a gala dinner.

The annual Awards, now in the second year, are designed to showcase the best in the rice growing business and highlight innovation in production and irrigation methods, as well as in water efficiency.

The 2020 SunRice Grower of the Year was awarded to Peter and Erin Draper of Leeton.

Beginning share farming with his parents and delivering his first rice crop in 1975, the year after completing his HSC, Peter has grown rice almost every year since. Erin and Peter formed a farming partnership in 1980 and have been actively involved with the rice industry from that point.

Erin is currently Secretary of the Yanco Branch, a member of the RGA Central Executive and was recently elected to its Board. The Drapers grow rice as part of their enterprise which includes seed and milling oats, wheat, barley, cotton and trading sheep on an opportunistic basis.

Their innovative approach to farming and a commitment to ongoing learning, for themselves and their employees, caught the judges’ attention. Peter expressed the pride and gratitude that he and Erin felt at being awarded the title.

“We have learned a lot through the Awards process, including from the other growers involved, and we are humbled to have been named SunRice Grower of the Year.

“Accessing good advice and making the most of the technology and information available has been key to our success. As has taking a holistic approach to our business, profit is important but so is the environment and our communities. We are also lucky to have been supported by a wonderful rice growing industry, with SunRice, RGA and Rice Extension, providing a great support system."

Rice Extension Coordinator, Troy Mauger, noted that Peter and Erin have demonstrated a commitment to excellence in all aspects of rice growing.

“The Awards provide an opportunity to recognise growers who are adopting farming best practices, achieving sustainability outcomes and improving business management, despite unpredictable climate and water conditions.”

A SunRice Grower of the Year Field Day will be held on Thursday 10th December to showcase the Draper’s farming practices. This includes recent redevelopments which have seen a drastic reduction in the number of rice bays and rollover bank, less layouts, allowing for run lengths of over 1km creating machinery efficiencies.

The three other finalists in this category, Darrell Fiddler (Operations Manager for De Bortoli Wines), Bilbul; Lachlan Bull, Conargo and Scott Williams, Murrami, impressed the judges and are to be congratulated.

The 2020 SunRice Grower of The Year Award, was judged by a panel of three including two industry representatives and one independent judge. The panel assessed applications based on eight key areas including: Production and agronomy, water use efficiency, innovation and technology, business management, sustainability, work health & safety, and industry and community involvement.

The SunRice Grower of the Year winner receives an impressive package to further support to their business, including $2500 to be spent on personal or business development and nomination for the Australian Farmer of the Year Award (Kondinin Group).

Missed the show? Catch up on Breakfast with Mandy here: