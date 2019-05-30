Sunrise Way Event Will Raise Funds to Establish New Social Initiative

Image: Pictured are Sunrise Way CEO Wendy Agar and Rehab Leader Carla Canning.

Sunrise Way’s major fundraiser of the year is fast approaching on Saturday June 15, and this year funds raised will go towards establishing a new social enterprise initiative.

Sunrise Way CEO Wendy Agar is encouraging people to get in quick to book their tickets to the event, which features special guest, comedy royalty Fiona O’Loughlin.

“It’s going to be a wonderful night, and this year all funds raised will go towards helping us establish our ‘Well at Work’ corporate training and counselling social enterprise,” Ms Agar said.

“We are not fully funded to deliver our essential, life saving services and this venture will help us to broaden our impact for individuals and organisations right across the community while at the same time developing a sustainable funding source for Sunrise Way.”

Ms Agar thanked event sponsors Newlands, Wagners, Jen Taylor Properties, and Sedl Agencies.

“We are so grateful to our event sponsors – without local businesses like these supporting us, our job would be so much harder,” she said.

“I’d also like to thank those businesses who have bought a table to the event, and the many local organisations who have donated auction items and raffle prizes.

“We continue to be amazed, and so thankful for the support we get from the Toowoomba community to provide this essential service, helping individuals living with addiction to develop skills and strategies to maintain sobriety.”

Ms Agar said there were some amazing auction and raffle items on offer.

“Perhaps most exciting is that McCullough Robertson has kindly donated a guitar signed by all the original band members of INXS – including Michael Hutchence – to be auctioned. So if you’re an INXS fan and want to own a piece of priceless memorabilia, we’d love to hear from you!”

Auction items include:

Guitar signed by INXS

Dinner for four, handcrafted by Chef Marc Kennedy at The Downs Club

Brisbane Broncos jersey, signed by Sam Thaiday

Two best-in-house tickets to a QPAC performance of the winner’s choice

There will also be some amazing raffle prizes on the night including:

2 x tickets to The Nutcracker at the Empire Theatre, courtesy of Suncorp

Myer gift cards donated by Dornbusch Partners

$200 voucher from Vapiano

Family dinner at Betty’s Burgers, valued at $150

$100 Grand Central gift card

Oscar Oscar voucher for a cut, treatment & blow dry

$50 vouchers from Hello Harry’s, Junk and Zacks Toowoomba

$50 Grazing Box from Emerge

Picnic Blanket, donated by Leisa Standage

Relaxation Pack from Blissful Essences

Attendees on the night will also be entertained by talented local performer Mason Watts.

The Sunrise Way fundraiser will be held on Saturday June 15 at Rumours International. Tickets are only $145 and can be purchased through toowoombatickets.com.au.

