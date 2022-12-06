Sunshine Coast Man Jailed After Head-Stomping Attack In Noosa

A Sunshine Coast man will serve the next fourth months in jail for stomping a man's head during an intoxicated fight in Noosa last year.

Jordan Savage fronted Maroochdore Court on Tuesday, pleading guilty to two counts of assault relating to the attack and a second incident several weeks prior.

The victim suffered a fractured nose and becoming unconscious from the attack, Savage stomping on his head three times.

Savage, 24, assaulted two men during drunken brawls on separate nights out in Noosa almost 12 months ago.

Defence lawyer Nathan Turner described Savage's actions as "outbursts of anger".

While Judge Glen Cash strongly opposed the claim, regarding the incident as "serious examples of unnecessary violence in a public place, committed by a drunk young man".



The family of the accused attended Tuesday's court hearing, brought to tears as the statement of facts were revealed.

Cash took into account Savage's efforts to rehabilitate himself when deciding on a prison sentence, including seeing a therapist and not drinking since the arrest.

The 24-year-old was given a head sentence of fifteen months, but it'll be suspended after serving four months.

