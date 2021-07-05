Sunshine Coast Police Looking For People Who Interacted With Instagram Child Predator

Sunshine Coast Police were appealing for anyone who may have had interaction with an aliased Instagram account to come forward.

Investigators from the Sunshine Coast Child Abuse Unit alleged that a forty-year-old man, who faced numerous child exploitation charges, was having conversations with children over Instagram while using the pseudonym ‘Taylor Brooke’.

The account had since been deactivated.

Alongside the fourteen counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16, the man was also charged over the alleged forgery of documentation and for stealing from a school where he had previously been employed.

The man was set to remain in custody until his next scheduled appearance at the Maroochydore Magistrates Court in August.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online here.

