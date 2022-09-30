Fight For Your Right to go to the Super Saturday Fight Night

The Super Saturday Boxing Festival is coming to Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Saturday October 8!

Tanya & Steve will be giving out Tickets all week so tune into Triple M for your chance to win!!

Super Saturday Boxing Festival will include 20 fights, staged over 10hrs, starting at 2pm featuring Australia's best boxers. Culminating in a World Title Fight & Nikita Tszyu looking to remain undefeated!!

Like every good festival, this event will feature an outdoor beer garden, with big screens to watch the boxing and the big Spring horse racing. Food trucks, outdoor bars & No Limit is even working on an outdoor ring to stage early fights.

Buy your tickets at Ticketek