Super yachts bill could mean big business for FNQ- and not just for those with cash.

In a huge win for the super yacht dream of seeing them in Australia- Labor has given Bipartisan support to the Federal Government's special recreational vessels bill.

This will now head to the senate which could mean we could see the yachts in Far North Queensland as early as next year.

While there will be some changes to rules and regulations- it's being hailed as a huge draw card to our region.

Joanna Drake the Manager of Super Yacht Group Great Barrier Reef caught up with us to explain why: