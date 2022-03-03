Supercell Storm Warning For South-East Queensland

Queensland's flood crisis continues across the southeast with severe weather warnings amid concerns of a supercell storm forming.

Fierce and fast-moving storms across the southeast on Thursday morning, saw up to 39mm of rain in just 15 minutes, with giant 6cm hail and wind gusts of up 93km/h driving the potential for a supercell storm.

A severe thunderstorm warning with damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hail is now in place for Moreton Bay, the Sunshine Coast, Gympie, Wide Bay and Bundaberg.

An evacuation order has been issued for Grantham, as residents in the south-east are urged to stay off the roads for the next 24 to 48 hours amid deteriorating and potentially life-threatening conditions.

“The safest place for people to be, probably over the next 24 to 48 hours, is in their homes, with their family and loved ones, not out on the roads,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Thursday morning.

“This is a really tough time especially for people who have been flooded. And now we’re asking you to please do not go back into your (flooded) homes over this period because we don’t want to put your lives at risk.”

As 'Extremely unstable' weather conditions pound the region, parents from northern Moreton Bay to Bundaberg have been asked to collect their children from school, while the entire southeast of Queensland is being asked to stay home for the next two days.

With two emergency meetings already under the belt by midday, Ms Palaszczuk warned major rises could also occur in the Bremmier River, in Ipswich, while Brisbane are on alert for flash flooding.

“But our immediate concern is that northern region,” the premier said.

