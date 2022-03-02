Supermarket Giants Set Purchase Limits In Central And North Queensland Stores

Despite avoiding the devastating 'rain bomb' that blasted the south-east of the state last week, central and north Queenslanders are coping it at the check-out.

Supermarket shelves have been cleared out due to supply chain issues across Queensland and New South Wales amid flood chaos, driving Woolworths and Coles to extend purchase limits to shoppers in the north of the state.

Road and rail closures across the state due to torrential rain and flash flooding in the south-east has meant delivery trucks and freight trains have been unable to make the trip up north.

Woolworths Queensland general manager Danny Baldwin said their supply chain has been directly impacted by the flash flooding.

“We’ve placed temporary purchase limits on selected categories in affected stores to help ensure more customers have access to food and essentials while we work through this period of disruption,” he said.

“We have transport contingency plans in place and will do everything we can to safely get stock into our stores via alternative road routes.” - Danny Baldwin

Woolworths on Wednesday, extended its purchasing limits to all Queensland stores and is re-routing supplies from South Australia.

Meanwhile a Coles spokesperson said their Online operations have also been severely impacted.

"We are working hard with our transport and supplier partners to reroute deliveries impacted by road closures and ensure we can regularly maintain deliveries of essential groceries over the coming days," they said.

"We thank our customers for their patience during these challenging times for many Queenslanders and Northern NSW residents." - Coles spokesperson

Purchase limits vary slightly between Coles and Woolworths, both in-store and online, however essential items have all seen purchase limits placed.

Two pack limit:

Paper Towels

Facial tissues

Flour

Rice

Long Life Milk

Fresh Milk

Mince

Sausages

Chicken breasts

Chicken thighs

Medicinal (Paracetamol/Ibuprofen/Aspirin)

One pack limit:

Toilet Paper

Bulk or Multipack Still Water

For more details on purchase limits visit Woolworths at woolworths.com.au or Coles at coles.com.au

