Support for The Voice Drops Nationally by Seven Per Cent

Latest survey results reveal support for The Voice has dropped in all six states across the country over the last four months.

The SMS survey conducted by Roy Morgan received the responses of an Australian-wide cross-section of 1,181 Australian electors aged 18+ between Friday April 14 to Tuesday April 18.

Nationally, 46 per cent of respondents said they would vote ‘Yes’ (down seven per cent), 39 per cent would vote ‘No’ (up nine per cent) while 15 per cent were undecided (down two per cent).

Only Victoria has a majority support (52 per cent) for a Voice to Parliament, while Queensland and South Australia have more people saying ‘No’ (46 and 50 per cent respectively).

While more New South Wales, Western Australia and Tasmania respondents said they would vote ‘Yes’, there wasn’t enough votes to form a majority ruling.

For the referendum to pass, a majority of Australian voters must say ‘Yes’, as well as four of the six states must have voters say ‘Yes’.

Support for a ‘Voice to Parliament’ by State:

Victoria: Yes (52 per cent, down 3 per cent), No (31 per cent, up 3 per cent), Undecided (17 per cent);

Yes (52 per cent, down 3 per cent), No (31 per cent, up 3 per cent), Undecided (17 per cent); New South Wales: Yes (46 per cent, down six per cent), No (38 per cent, up nine per cent), Undecided (16 per cent, down three per cent);

Yes (46 per cent, down six per cent), No (38 per cent, up nine per cent), Undecided (16 per cent, down three per cent); Western Australia: Yes (46 per cent, down 17 per cent), No (41 per cent, up 15 per cent), Undecided (13 per cent, up two per cent);

Yes (46 per cent, down 17 per cent), No (41 per cent, up 15 per cent), Undecided (13 per cent, up two per cent); Tasmania: Yes (38 per cent, down 30 per cent), No (33 per cent, up nine per cent), Undecided (29 per cent, up 21 per cent);

Yes (38 per cent, down 30 per cent), No (33 per cent, up nine per cent), Undecided (29 per cent, up 21 per cent); Queensland: Yes (41 per cent, down three per cent), No (46 per cent, up eight per cent), Undecided (13 per cent);

Yes (41 per cent, down three per cent), No (46 per cent, up eight per cent), Undecided (13 per cent); South Australia: Yes (39 per cent, down 15 per cent), No (50 per cent, up 17 per cent), Undecided (11 per cent, down two per cent).

Defending Democracy with Malcom Turnbull provides a trusted and insightful guide through one of the most consequential questions of our time: Are we witnessing the decline of western/liberal democracy? Listen to the podcast now on the Listnr app.