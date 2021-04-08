Support The Crew Who Make Australian Live Music Possible

This weekend music lovers are encouraged to walk, donate and show their support for the people who make Australian live music possible at the Roady4Roadies event.

Roady4Roadies is a day for crew, and the musicians who work with them, to reconnect with their colleagues, friends and family, providing each other with the support of their peers and acknowledging their resilience throughout such trying times.

Triple M's Rosie chatted to one of the legends behind the event Tony Moran from Crew Care about the great work done by Roady4Roadies.

Listen:



Roady4Roadies 2021 will be held in 10 major cities across the country on Sunday 11 April 2021 with special guest performances from a huge array of talent including Roady4Roadies Ambassador Missy Higgins and Mark Seymour in Melbourne, Ben Ransom, John Kennedy’s 68 Comeback Special and Mark Callaghan + Buzz Bidstrup (GANGgajang) in Sydney, Spy V Spy in Newcastle, Monique Brumby and Brian Ritchie Trio in Hobart, Eric Weideman (1927) in Perth, Pigsy and Uncle Gilbert in Adelaide, Bec Lavelle and Hussy Hicks in Brisbane, Lillye with Virginia Lillye and Welter on the NSW Central Coast, Serina Pech, Caiti Baker and DJ Kuya James in Darwin and many more. The Godfathers of Funk will be appearing at the Townsville event on 23 April.

Sign up, donate and get more info: www.roady4roadies.com

For all that matters in Triple M Rock News:



Never miss anything from the world of rock with the Best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Make sure you get the LiSTNR app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss any of our best stuff!





