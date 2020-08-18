Sure, The Perth Royal Show Is Cancelled But You Can Still Get The Showbags Perth

So, the Perth Royal Show won't happen this year but that doesn't mean the show can't go on (if you get our drift).

If you missed the news, Premier Mark McGowan announced that this year's Perth Royal Show will not go ahead due to Covid-19 restrictions in place.

The good news is that, although the show won't go on this year, the showbags will, thanks to an online service that will home deliver.

The site - Showbags.com.au - has a whole bunch of your faves and it might just be the tonic to ease the disappointment of the no-show.

Sadly, this is the best it looks like we'll be able to do here in Perth.

