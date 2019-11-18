Surf Life Saving Southwest Helicopter To Fly Daily Across Summer Season

Surf Life Saving WA has announced patrols across the South-West will be performed daily during the busy summer season.

Daily patrols will kick off on Monday, November 18, with Surf Life Saving WA's Westpac Helicopter providing surveillance patrols between Bunbury and Hamelin Bay - including Busselton, Bunker Bay, Gracetown, Meelup and Prevelly.

There will also be daily lifeguard patrols at Meelup and Bunker Bay.

The daily service is understood to go back to weekend patrols in February 2020.

For more information on Surf Life Saving WA patrols, you can head to: www.mybeach.com.au/safety-rescue-services/lifesaving-services/