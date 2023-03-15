Surfers Dies After Being Pulled From Water At Currumbin Alley

A surfer has passed away after being pulled from the surf at Currumbin Alley on the Gold Coast on Wednesday morning.

The 74-year-old man was surfing at Currumbin Alley with his son at around 7:30AM this morning before he came off his board and failed to surface.

Emergency services were called to the scene where paramedics attempted to revive the man who had been pulled from the surf unconscious.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Despite paramedics best efforts, the man was unable to be resuscitated.

The man was believed to have been riding a wave ski at the time and was pulled from the surf by his son.

Both lifeguards and paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man for around 30 minutes before he was declared dead.

The identity of the surfer is still yet to be revealed.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.