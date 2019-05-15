Surfers Paradise Murder Accused Faces Southport Court

UPDATE: The man charged with the murder of a Gold Coast father in his Surfers Paradise home has been remanded in custody after facing court.

Coskun Marius did not enter a plea during an appearance in Southport Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old is due to reappear via video link of Tuesday, May 21.

EARLIER: The man accused of killing Gold Coast father-of-two Dre Nova is due to front Southport Magistrates Court today.

The 26-year-old from Surfers Paradise was extradited from Coffs Harbour to the Gold Coast on Tuesday after his arrest in a car park off the Pacific Highway on Sunday.

He was charged with one count of murder.

Police claim 38-year-old Nova was assaulted and beaten to death in his Markwell Avenue home on Friday afternoon.

Emergency services arrived on scene around 5.15pm finding the man had suffered significant injuries causing death.