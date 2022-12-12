Surge In Domestic Violence Incidents Across New South Wales

The number of domestic violence assaults reported in New South Wales has seen a 13% rise in the last five years.

According to the latest Crime Stats, incidents in Sutherland and the Baulkham Hills have contributed to a major increase across the state, recording more than a 40% rise.

Services believe the sector needs to be better funded to help deal with the demand, as assault rates continue to surge.

There were 12,851 domestic violence-related assaults reported in regional NSW in 2018 compared to 15,234 this year.

Jackie Fitzgerald from the Burea of Crime Statistics said there's been a jump in all groups reporting the offence.

"We're seeing an increase in young people, as well as an increase in male victims and female victims coming forward," Fitzgerald said.

The higher rates of both domestic and family violence were in western parts of NSW.

"Towns like Moree, Walgett and Bourke really have levels of domestic violence that are more than five times the state average," she said.

NSW Superintendent Greg Moore said around 40% of calls to police for assistance relates to domestic violence incidents.

"It straddles all sections of society," he said.