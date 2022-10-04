Surprise! Elon Musk's US$44 Billion Twitter Deal Back On

After months of legal argy bargy, Elon Musk has filed to push ahead with his original US$44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

Lawyers for the outspoken billionaire confirmed that the Telsa CEO made the offer in a letter to Twitter which he disclosed in a security filing ahead of an emergency hearing.

The agreement, if it goes through, would end months of turbulent litigation, after Twitter filed to sue Mr Musk to force the takeover to move forward.

Musk originally agreed to buy Twitter in April for $US44 billion, but recanted the offer, claiming Twitter mislead him over the number of bot accounts compared to real users and the security of user data.

The prolific Twitter user who boasts more than 100 million followers, has been in a very bitter public spat on Twitter with the social media giant since he tried to renege on the agreement.

The trial with Twitter has been scheduled for 17 October.

