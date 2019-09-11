Surprise! Green Day Have Just Released A New Song

Everyone's favourite punk band Green Day have just surprised us with a a brand new single and it's not what we were expecting.

Father Of All .... is described on the band's official Youtube channel as "soul, motown, glam and manic anthem". This catchy soul infused punk tune is a completely different direction for the band and one we weren't expecting.

Bound to divide the old school fans with poppy hand claps and soulful high notes, this is your summer anthem.

Listen:





What do you think?

You can hear Father Of All... by Green Day on Triple M.



