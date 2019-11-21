Surprise: U2 Have Just Released A New Single

U2 have just surprised us with a brand new single, out now.

The Irish rockers have been taking The Joshua Tree Tour around Australia this past two weeks and haven't mentioned anything of the new song ahead of its release.

Simply dropping the single artwork on their social media today, the new song Ahimsa is a collaboration with Indian musician A.R Rahman and has a soft, but strong sound and on first listen can hear it easily fitting in with their already huge stadium sound.

You can hear Ahimsa on Triple M today.

Ahimsa is the first release from U2 since their 2017 release Songs Of Experience.

Here's hoping the band play it live to Aussie audiences first.

The Joshua Tree tour is in Sydney this weekend, before getting to Perth next week before U2 leave Australia.

The tour has seen the rock band fill stadiums across the country, with rave reviews.

Our very own Dangerous Dave said; "It's the best U2 show I've seen".

