Surprising Science Fact Behind Why Bananas Are Classified As Berries

Bananas, pumpkins, and lemons are the common ingredients we see in everyday grocery shopping, however, in science, these fruits are actually classified as berries!

On this episode of Huh? Science Explained, Imma Perfetto, a journalist at Cosmos Magazine, revealed mind-blowing science facts about why some of the fruits are classified as berries.

“Think of pumpkins, watermelons, cucumbers, and zucchinis. Yep, zucchini is a berry,” Imma said.

“Another group, the Hesperia, include lemons, limes, and oranges. Here the echo cup develops into a tough rind, the mesocarp into the inedible piece, and the edible endocarp is a bunch of membranous sacs holding the juicy flesh and seeds,” she said.

“If this isn’t blowing your mind right now, you’re definitely not alone. Because Yep, they’re all berries.”

What about actual berries like strawberries? Strawberries are classified as accessory fruits that grow out of non-reproductive material near but outside the ovary, and the juicy red part we eat develops from the receptacle, which is part of the stem before the flower.

“Those little yellowy green dots that you see on the outside of the fruit, which you’ve probably assumed are seeds are, in fact, individual fruits,” Imma said.

