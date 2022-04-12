Surry Hills Man Dies In Hospital Following Oxford Street Brawl

A 23-year-old from Surry Hills who was allegedly punched on Saturday morning has sadly died in hospital.

Evander Tuala was struck during a wild brawl at Oxford Street in the early hours of Saturday, his family made a difficult decision to turn off his life support on Monday.

After a brawl broke outside the Oxford Hotel, Tuala was knocked unconscious during an altercation involving 15 people.

NSW Police said he died around 7:30pm on Monday, as detectives from Surry Hills formed Strike Force Nadzah to investigate the death of the young man.

Footage shows a group of men bashing each other, before fleeing the scene at the sight of cops. Police pursued three men on foot and made an arrest, charged over the incident.

Tuala was treated by paramedics outside the pub, before being transported to St Vincent’s Hospital.

The victim's family shared tributes while he was on life support with life-threatening head injuries.

"Our sweet, sweet BOY Evander Bronson TUALA. You came into this world and brought so much LOVE into our family. Now you’ve left us BROKEN," Tuala’s aunt wrote online.

"You were stolen from us like a thief in the night. Can’t stop crying!! Love you so much my handsome nephew."

While no one has directly been charged, a police detective said they'll work tirelessly to find whoever was responsible.

"We have a large number of detectives working on this job, including the homicide squad," a NSW Police spokesperson said.

"Come to us, before we come to you."

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.