Survey Says: Aussies Bloody Love Xmas Music
Do they though?
Sony have gone to some lengths to find out just how much Aussies love their Christmas tunes.
The perhaps surprising news is that 78% of us actually quite like Christmas music.
As it turns out, the two most common reasons why, was that it put people in the mood for Christmas (51%) and that it reminded them of happy times (42%).
When it comes to our preferred festive tunes, traditional Christmas carols (31%) took the top spot, followed by old Christmas classics (27%) and modern Christmas songs (21%).
From what we saw in the survey, the stand out stat was that 17% of Millennials choose to play Christmas music just to be annoying. Typical 🙄
Of course, there was a very clever reason for Sony to spruik this sort of study, and that's to remind us all that they've got a brand spanking new headphone offering on the market, just in time for Christmas. Click here.
Might be a good pressie option if you're one of the 22% of Aussies who can't bloody stand Chrissy tunes. Yes, we're looking at you Mariah!