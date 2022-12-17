Surviving Police Officer Attends Vigil For Fallen Colleagues

One of the police officers who survived the Wieambilla police shootings has attended the candlelight vigil for her fallen colleagues.

Constable Keely Brough was seen grieving with the rest of the community at the vigil in Chinchilla on Friday evening.

The vigil was put together with the help of 18 local businesses including McDonalds which was delivering burgers for the children who attended.

The 28-year-old constable was seen embracing Queensland Police Assistant Charysse Pond as the town honoured the victims of the callous shootings.

Police constables 26-year-old Matthew Arnold and 29-year-old Rachel McCrow along with civilian Alan Dare were shot and killed by Nathaniel and Gareth Train and Gareth’s partner Stacey Train during an execution style ambush on Monday.

Constable Brough along with 28-year-old Constable Randall Kirk managed to evade the trio with Ms Brough fleeing into long grass nearby.

The Trains then attempted to coax Ms Brough out of the grass by setting fire to it.

The trio were believed to have been wearing camouflage gear and were lying in wait in the bushes when the officers arrived.

