Survivor's Luke Toki Got Mistaken For Nick Kyrgios And Suffered An Awkard Nipple Cripple As A Result

Survivor's Luke Toki spent an arvo with Dave on The Rush Hour and told a bizarre story about a case of mistaken identity and a random nipple cripple.
As you'll hear, Luke got mistaken for Nick Kyrgios and it got, well, awkward!
Just bizarre!
Of course, if you're reading this you're probably a Survivor fan, so Luke also revealed his tip on how to apply for Survivor. If that's your think of course.
So great to have you here Luke!!! Good luck with the rest of Survivor.
