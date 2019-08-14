Survivor's Luke Toki Got Mistaken For Nick Kyrgios And Suffered An Awkard Nipple Cripple As A Result

Survivor's Luke Toki spent an arvo with Dave on The Rush Hour and told a bizarre story about a case of mistaken identity and a random nipple cripple.

As you'll hear, Luke got mistaken for Nick Kyrgios and it got, well, awkward!

LISTEN:

Just bizarre!

Of course, if you're reading this you're probably a Survivor fan, so Luke also revealed his tip on how to apply for Survivor. If that's your think of course.

LISTEN:

So great to have you here Luke!!! Good luck with the rest of Survivor.

Written by: @dantheinternut