A 45 year old man will front the Adelaide Magistrates Court this morning, over the 2011 murder of Stephen Hugh Newton.

The Mount Gambier man's body was found inside his home on Davison St, Mount Gambier on Friday November 4, 2011 - he died as a result of an assault.

Picture: Mr Newton - Supplied by SAPOL