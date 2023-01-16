Suspect In Murder Of Melbourne Campers Faces Court

The man accused of killing two campers in at a remote campground at Wonnangatta Valley faced court on Monday.

Melbourne couple Russell Hill and Carol Clay went missing while camping in the Victorian Alps back in March of 2020.

The bodies of the couple were later discovered in bushland near Dargo in November 2021.

Former airline pilot Greg Lynn had been charged with their murder only days before the bodies were discovered.

The court today heard that two hunters who had seen the couple at Wonnangatta, heard a gunshot around the time of the couples’ death.

The men told the court they had seen an elderly couple in a white Land Cruiser ute in March of 2020.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The VIC Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The witnesses said they watched as the couple’s ute drove towards the campground past two vehicles including a white ute and a blue Nissan Patrol.

Robert Williams, who works as a contract weed sprayer, told the court that he was working in the area around the time the couple went missing.

He said he saw a “grumpy” looking man speed past him close to Bucks Camp on March 20 as he was working in the area.

Mr Williams said this stood out to him as other drivers had slowed down to say hello as they drove past.

He also described seeing a drone flying overhead a few hours later before smelling burning plastic the next morning.

Once images were released of Mr Hill and Ms Clay, Mr Williams recognised him as the man who sped past him.

Lynn has plead not guilty to both murders.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.