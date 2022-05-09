Suspected Drug Mule Drowns Off Newcastle Port While Diving For Cocaine

An alleged drug mule has drowned while diving off the coast of Newcastle trying to retrieve more than 50kg of cocaine.

The diver's body was discovered unconscious on the shore near the port of Newcastle around 9.30am on Monday.

Emergency services were called to Heron Road after the man's body weighed down by diving equipment, was found by members of the public.

“About 9.30am on Monday May 9, 2022, emergency services were called to Heron Rd in Newcastle following reports an unconscious diver was located on the shore,” a NSW Police spokesman said.

“Members of the public and NSW Ambulance paramedics commenced CPR however dispute their efforts the man died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified," the spokesperson confirmed.

Several waterproof packages containing more than 50kg of suspected cocaine, worth around $20 million in street value, were found at the scene, while others were found in the water’s edge not far from the diver.

Police believe the man was trying to recover the waterproof packages containing cocaine from the sea floor, or the hull of a ship.

The marine police unit has established a crime scene, and with the assistance of the Australian Border Force (ABF) and police divers, have begun searching surrounding waters.

Detectives from NSW Police, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the ABF are investigating who the man identity, possible drug syndicates linked to the incident, and the origins of the cocaine.

