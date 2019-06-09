An investigation is underway into a suspicious fire in Port Macquarie.

About 4.25am on Saturday, emergency services were called following a report that a fire had engulfed a first floor unit above business premises on Horton Street, Port Macquarie.

The blaze was extinguished by Fire & Rescue NSW.

Officers from Mid North Coast Police District established a crime scene and launched an investigation into the incident.

The building suffered heat, smoke and water damage but no one was seriously injured as a result of the fire. The unit was vacant and unoccupied at the time.

Initial inquiries suggest that the fire may have been deliberately lit and investigators are urging anyone with information to come forward.