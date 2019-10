Police are on the site of a house fire which broke out overnight. Mackay Fire Station station officer Trevor Farraway confirmed the blaze was being treated as suspicious. He told the Daily Mercury "Just prior to 6pm we received a turn out for a structure fire at 6 Carlyle St. On our arrival the whole upper level of the structure was on fully engulfed in fire."

The investigation continues.

(Picture: Jethro Cohen)