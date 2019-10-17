Suspicious Sunday Morning Fire

A fire at a home in South Kalgoorlie on Sunday morning has been deemed suspicious and Police require your assistance. Kalgoorlie Detectives are seeking information in to a blaze that caused around $200,000 damage to a property on Balfour Street around 4:45am Sunday morning.



According to Police "The cause of the fire is being treated as suspicious and detectives ask anyone who saw any suspicious

activity, persons or vehicles, or who has any dashcam footage of the area around the time of the fire to come forward."

Anyone with any information relating to this fire is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au. Callers may remain anonymous if they wish.