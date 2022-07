In conversation with the Saturday Rub, Sydney assistant coach Don Pyke spoke on the possibility of becoming a senior AFL coach once again.

Pyke outlined whether or not he'd entertain an offer from North Melbourne should they chose to go another direction next season.

"I'm really happy doing what I'm doing," Pyke said.

"David Noble's a friend of mine and he's been handed a difficult task down there."

