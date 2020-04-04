Swans Legend Jude Bolton Defends Issac Heeney Following Water Skiing Instagram Video

Sydney Swans legend Jude Bolton has defended Issac Heeney following criticism from Port-Adelaide Premiership winner Kane Cornes. 

Cornes hit out at Heeney during the week, after the 23-year-old posted a video water skiing and backflipping into a lake at his family's home while the AFL season is currently suspended.

The video caused a "code war" of sorts with NRL legend Mark 'MG' Geyer hitting out at Cornes for calling Heeney "stupid."

And now Bolton, hit back on Triple M Sydney's Dead Set Legends. 

