Lions Roar In Big Day For South West Footy

The party is continuing in Brunswick following the dual premiership win to the Harvey-Brunswick-Leschenault Lions in the Dale Alcock Homes South West Football League on Sunday.

A thrilling extra time win by the reserves side was matched by an all-out assault by the league team to take two flags on the day.

COLTS GRAND FINAL - Bunbury 11.6 72 def. South Bunbury 10.2 62

The day started with a tight contest in the Apprentice & Traineeship Company Colts Grand Final with Bunbury bounding out to a 20-point lead at half time.

Rocco Versace was thrown into the midfield in the third quarter by South Bunbury coach Stephen Bilcich and had immediate success, as the Tigers piled on four unanswered goals to take the lead before the final change, only for Bunbury to reply before the siren.

Then with the help of Tarkyn Goodlad, Bunbury kicked away to win by 10 points.

Beau Luzi for the Bulldogs was awarded the best on ground.

RESERVES GRAND FINAL - HBL Lions 9.10 64 def. Busselton 7.11 53 (Extra Time)

In the Solahart Southwest Reserves Grand Final, amazing scenes at the end of the game with both Busselton and the HBL Lions locked together on 52.

The city end of Hands Oval seemed to be the scoring end, with Busselton storming to a four goal lead at the three quarter time break, off the back of a stellar full-forward performance from Beau Chinnery.

But as the final quarter began, the onslaught from the Lions midfielders began. Feeding Chris Strano, Kieran Chell and Shannon Sabourne, HBL hit the front, only for Chinnery to respond and level the scores at 7.10 52 apiece.

The last five minutes of regular time was frantic, with both teams having opportunities to break the deadlock, but unable to register.

Eventually in extra time, it was Cameron Thomson and Ben Busslinger sealed the contest for Harvey-Brunswick-Leschenault to run away 11-point winners.

Despite being on the losing side, Busselton’s Dylan Patterson was adjudged the best on ground in the Grand Final.

LEAGUE GRAND FINAL - HBL Lions 9.11 65 def. Eaton Boomers 4.12 36

The Dale Alcock Homes South West Football League Grand Final was set to be a close contest. But tell that to the Harvey-Brunswick-Leschenault Lions who came out of the blocks blazing.

Kirstin Thonton, Ben Musitano and Zach Piper hit the scoreboard in the opening quarter, while the midfielders stopped Eaton from getting anywhere near the ball to keep them scoreless by the first break.

Zach Piper continued to turn it on up forward, while Josh Underwood, Ben Ablett and Zavier Williams dominated across half back and through the midfield.

By halfway through the third quarter, the game was just about sealed up as the Lions piled on another four goals.

Despite the Boomers finally converting in the final quarter, Zach Piper’s fifth started the celebrations for Harvey-Brunswick-Leschenault, winning the title by 29 points.

Jack Fletcher was dominant in the ruck and took out the Pike Medal as best on ground in the Grand Final.

A massive day of footy, with all three Grand Finals, as well as last week’s Women’s Grand Final win by South Bunbury, all broadcast live on Triple M – and we look forward to doing the same in 2020.