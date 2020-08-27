Swim Centres And Aquatic Activities Around Mackay Commence On September 1st

The Bluewater Lagoon is getting prepared to reopen following the winter maintenance period.

The public will be able to enjoy a dip at the facility from September 1, with access available to the lagoons, the large water slide and the sprinklers in the children’s interactive play area.

The remaining equipment in the interactive play area, including a drop bucket and palm tree water fountains, are expected to be fully operational by late-October.

Mayor Greg Williamson said council was looking forward to reopening the lagoon after a longer-than-usual shutdown.

“The COVID-19 lockdown meant we were forced to close the lagoon earlier than expected for safety reasons,” he said.

“With the weather starting to warm up, we are looking forward to reopening the Bluewater Lagoon to the public and unveiling some new additions, such as the Mackay Tourism Visitor Information Centre kiosk and the soon to be completed all-abilities interactive play area.

“Our community has been calling out for more all-abilities facilities in our region and we want to ensure this popular tourist attraction can be enjoyed by everyone who visits.

“The new interactive play area is due to be completed and fully operational by late-October, but the sprinklers in this area will be ready for public-use from September 1.”

This Works for Queensland project is delivering jobs for regional Queensland and is funded by the Queensland Government.

Memorial Swim Centre and Sarina Swim Centre will also reopen on September 1 after shutting down for the winter maintenance period, and Memorial Swim Centre will unveil newly renovated toilets and changerooms when it reopens.

Mackay Aquatic and Recreation Centre (ARC) and Pioneer Swim Centre will increase their current operational hours from September 1, after operating at a reduced capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions.

From September 1, the operating hours for Memorial Swim Centre, Pioneer Swim Centre and Mackay ARC will be:

Monday to Friday: 6am to 7pm

Saturday: 6am to 6pm at Mackay ARC and 8am to 5pm for Memorial and Pioneer swim centres

Sunday: 8am to 6pm at Mackay ARC and 8am to 5pm for Memorial and Pioneer swim centres

COVID Safe procedures are in place at all of council’s swim facilities and visitors are asked to comply with these guidelines, which include signing in and out of the facilities and practising social distancing and good hygiene.

