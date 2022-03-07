Swimmer Is Nudged By Great White Shark In Dangerously Close Encounter

A swimmer has found himself dangerously close to a great white shark at Florida Beach just south of Perth on Sunday afternoon.

The man was swimming near a reef around 150 metres offshore when a 3.5 metre great white shark bumped into the side of back.

The man was quick to exit the water and escaped unscathed.

Mandurah beach was closed for 24 hours and a shark warning issued.

Another shark was then spotted only 30 minutes later at O’Connor Beach north on the coastline.

According to reports, this shark was approximately 2.5 metres long.

A third shark measuring approximately 1.5 metres long was spotted about 20 minutes later at Rockingham beach

A warning is place for all three areas and swimmers are urged to remain vigilant.

The close encounter comes only weeks after 35-year-old diver Simon Nellist was attacked and killed by a four-metre great white shark in Sydney’s Little Bay.

Nellist was believed to have been training for a charity swim when he was mauled by the shark in front of a number of other swimmers.

