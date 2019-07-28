Swimming Australia Has Denied Covering Up Positive Drug Test

Swimming Australia Chief Leigh Russell has denied covering up a positive sample from young swimmer Shayna Jack.

Jack pulled out of the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in the days leading up to the event, citing "personal reasons". It was yesterday revealed that this was instead due to the ongoing investigation.

With the news coming out three weeks after the fact, Leigh Russell explained why Swimming Australia waited to release a statement until now.

"It’s an ASADA directive and it’s also our policy that we must not speak publicly until ASADA or the individual athlete conceded release details."

Shayna Jack yesterday posted on Instagram stating "I did NOT take this substance knowingly. Swimming has been my passion since I was 10 years old and I would never intentionally take a banned substance that would disrespect my sport and jeopardise my career."

Shayna Jack was part of the gold medal winning team containing Emma McKeon, Cate Campbell, and Emily Seebohm at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships in Japan in 2018 (pictured).

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!