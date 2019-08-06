Swimming Australia President Says Their Hands Were Tied By ASADA Throughout Shayna Jack Doping Controversy

Swimming Australia president John Bertrand AO says the governing body's hands where tied throughout the recent Shayna Jack doping controversy.

20-year-old Australian swimmer Shayna Jack tested positive for banned substance Ligandrol in late June, forcing her to withdraw from the World Championships in South Korea.

To protect the athlete, ASADA guidelines stipulate that the only person who can go public regarding a positive drug test are the athlete themselves.

However, in Shayna Jack's case, the information surrounding her positive drug test was leaked to the public and sprawled on social media channels before she even had time to prepare legal council.

And speaking on Triple M Melbourne's The Hot Breakfast, Swimming Australia president John Bertrand AO said ASADA's process in dealing with Australian athletes who have tested positive need to be changed to better protect that athlete.

