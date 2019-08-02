Swing Into The Back To The Sixties Afternoon Tea This Month!

Dust off your go-go boots, put on your bell-bottoms and head to the Sixties Afternoon Tea at Carinity Shalom on Saturday, August 17!

You'll be transported to the swinging sixties with giveaways, an auction and live music by Juke Box Live Trio.



Date: Saturday 17 August 2019

Time: 2pm - 4.20pm

Location: Carinity Shalom: 121 Maloney Street, North Rockhampton

Cost: $10 Adults | $5 Students | FREE for children under 12

For table bookings, you can phone Carinity Shalom on 4923 9500 (Monday to Friday 9am-4pm) or 4923 7532 (after hours) or email shalom.admin@carinity.org.au

You can also book your spot at Living Word Book Store at Rockhampton Baptist Tabernacle Church: 650 Norman Road, Norman Gardens.