Swissport Baggage Handlers Stood Down Following Viral Video

A number of baggage handlers have been stood down after being filmed violently throwing Qantas luggage onto a conveyor belt.

The video which went viral shows three workers forcefully hurling luggage at the conveyor belt while laughing.

The three workers have been stood down by company Swissport for their “disrespectful behaviour”.

"The staff in question have been stood down pending an urgent investigation,” a spokesperson said.

Swissport CEO Brad Moore said in a statement to staff that this kind of behaviour “will not be tolerated”.

"Disrespectful behaviour to our customer luggage and personal effects will not be tolerated and will result in serious disciplinary action. The individuals in the video have been stood down pending urgent investigation," - Swissport CEO Brad Moore

"Since the video was released, I have received many messages from team members across the network, sharing these concerns and equally voicing their commitment to our Safety and Service standards. We cannot allow the actions of a very small minority to undermine the first class standards of the many.”

Swissport is a contract company who hire out workers for several different jobs within airports.

Qantas have also responded to the video saying they are “absolutely appalled” by the video.

"The good thing is that Swissport have acted very decisively and stood those individuals down,” Qantas executive manager Stephen Thompson told the ABC.

"And for us, those individuals will never touch a Qantas plane again."

