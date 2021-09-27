Switzerland To Legalise Same-Sex Marriage

One of the last Western European countries to legalise civil marriage and adoption for same sex couples has gone to the vote delivering a unanimous result.

In a sweeping two-thirds majority win, Switzerland now joins other nations in supporting equality for the LGBTIQ+ community.

The results delivered 64.1 per cent in favour of same-sex marriage in the nationwide referendum that was conducted under Switzerland's system of direct democracy.

The changes will allow same-sex couples to get married and to adopt children who are not related to them.

Further changes also allow married lesbian couples to have children through sperm donation, which to date had only been available to married heterosexual couples.

In a statement Amnesty International have hailed the result a "milestone for equality".

The new rules are likely come into effect from 1 July 2022.





