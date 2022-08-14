Sydney Airport Chaos With Travellers Stuck In Lengthy Queues Amid Staff Shortages

Chaos at Sydney Airport on Monday morning saw lengthy queues, check-in delays and security screening lines running out the terminal doors.

Photos online show massive lines of passengers inside and outside the Domestic Terminal.

Travellers took to social media to vent their frustrations - with one user saying they waited nearly two-hours for security.

Journalist for The Guardian Josh Taylor tweeted that the situation was a “mess”.

“Sydney domestic is still a mess. The queue to go through security screening is well out the door,” he tweeted, along with photos of the chaos.

“I thought post school holidays it’d be fine but nup,” he added.

A spokesman says a 'significant' number of security staff have called in sick today, with customer service workers bringing passengers forward according to flight priority.

“Our security contractor has had significant staff sick leave today, meaning some security screening lanes were not able to be opened,” he said.

“We have customer service staff on the ground bringing passengers forward according to flight priority. We are sorry about the disruption and are working hard to get everyone on their way.”

It comes after Qantas and Jetstar engineers last Friday voted in favour of industrial action due to pay conditions.

