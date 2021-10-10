Sydney Businesses Open At The Stroke On Midnight Of Freedom Day

After more than 100 days in lockdown, freedom day has finally arrived.

Pubs, cafes and restaurants, retail and beauty will all re-open, and those of us who are fully vaccinated can travel around Greater Sydney to visit family and friends.

Face masks will no longer be required to be worn outdoors, but will still be required on public transport.

Sydney businesses open at the stroke of midnight on freedom day

Premier Dominic Perrottet told Seven, Covid safe plans are in plans and businesses are raring to go.

“There’ll be challenges here as we work through it, but look I think everybody across the State is pretty excited for what has been a long 100 days.”

CEO of the Australian Retailers Association Paul Zahra says it's a big day.

“Freedom day is finally here and it’s been a long time coming for people and businesses who have been subject to stay-at-home orders for the past 100 plus days. Retails stores particularly hairdressers and beauty therapists are incredibly excited to welcome people back through their doors after what’s been a horrific three months.”

While some Sydney pubs opened on the stroke of midnight, others preparing for some backlash from some unvaccinated customers.

Police Commissioner Mick Guller has told Nine, officers will be out assisting small businesses.

“Unfortunately we are prepared for dramas, we certainly want to be out there and responding to assist particularly to small business as we come out of the 70 percent vaccination.”

This is the first time the stay-at-home orders have been lifted for Greater Sydney on 106 days.

