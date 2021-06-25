Sydney CBD and Three More LGAs Plunged Into Snap Lockdown

NSW’s Bondi cluster grows to 65 as Health authorities report22 new Covid cases on Friday - including 17 infections detected after the 8pm cut off on Thursday.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced at Friday’s press conference that people who live, or have worked in Woolhara, Waverly, Randwick and the City of Sydney over the past two weeks will go into ‘stay at home’ orders for at least the next week.

The Premier admits they are likely to see more cases in the coming days.

"The advice from health is that we don't want to see this situation linger for weeks. We would rather see this situation end sooner rather than later. But this is really to make sure that we can prevent further spread and prevent further dislocation" - Premier Gladys Berejiklian

The four LGA’s move into lockdown with a seven-day circuit breaker from 4:00pm Friday June 25.

