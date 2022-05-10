Sydney Commuters Promised $220 Million Upgrade To Epping Bridge Project

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet say a $220 million upgrade to the Epping Bridge will make a "real difference" to traffic congestion in the area.

Drivers are being promised that one of Sydney's worst congested bottlenecks will be fixed, with a spending plan split between state and federal counterparts.

Perrottet said the project will provide safer commute for the people of Bennelong.

"Liberals and Nationals build things. What we see from the Labor party is a lot of talk yet no delivery," he said.

The Premier added that a former Labor government was opposed to the M2 motorway construction, which has provided to be a key piece in reducing Sydney traffic.

"That shortsighted focus that we see from the Labor Party is why … they never build the infrastructure."

Perrottet joined Prime Minister Scott Morrison during his campaign trail on Tuesday, revealing the expenses of the Epping redevelopment will be evenly.

