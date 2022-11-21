Sydney Commuters To Receive Free Train Travel From Today

Sydney commuters are set to receive free train travel this week as part of the state government’s attempt to prevent industrial action.

The state government made the announcement on Friday that Opal machines will be deactivated from Monday.

This will allow commuters travelling on Sydney Metro, Sydney Trains and the Airport Line free transport for five days.

Buses and light rail will still require payment for travel.

The decision is part of preventative measures from the state government to stop industrial action by the Rail Train and Bus Union.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet made the announcement following threats from the union that rail workers would cease operation from Monday unless the government approved to fare-free travel or signed on for modifications to the intercity fleet.

Following a meeting with the RTBU, Mr Perrottet said the government would pull modifications to the intercity fleet if the union followed through with threats of industrial action.

The Opal machines are set to be reactivated at 11:59AM on Friday morning.

