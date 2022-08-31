Sydney Commuters Urged To Work From Home As Strikes Action Slashes Services

Commuters can expect chaos across Sydney's public transport system as strike action slashes train and bus services.

Train services on Wednesday will be reduced by 75 per cent as part of the Rail, Tram and Bus Union's (RTBU) ongoing industrial action forcing major delays and cancellations across the network.

Meantime, the Transport Workers’ Union (TWU) have launched a strike of their own, with bus drivers refusing to get behind the wheel during key school pick-up and drop-off times in the CBD and the inner west.

The unions have planned to hold several stop work meetings between 4am and 7am, and again between 2.30pm and 5.30pm, causing further disruption.

The advice to commuters is to work from home today if you can - while Sydney Trains CEO Matt Longland is urging patience.

“We recommend avoiding all non-essential rail travel where possible.

“Please plan ahead, check the latest updates, and be respectful of frontline staff during this time,” Longland said.

Buses will replace trains between Lidcombe and Bankstown and Lidcombe and Olympic Park. No services will operate on the T5 line, instead commuters are urged to instead use the T1 line.

An update on the dispute will be provided by Rail, Tram and Bus Union NSW Secretary Alex Claassens at 10.50am in Sydney on Wednesday.

