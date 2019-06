Sydney has confirmed that Buddy Franklin will miss 3-4 weeks after injuring his hamstring last night.

Buddy had kicked 4.0 before going down in the Swans 19-point win over his old side Hawthorn last night.

He will now have to put his 300th game celebrations on hold as he sits on the sidelines for a few weeks.

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!