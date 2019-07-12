Sydney Confirm Longmire Has Extended His Contract

Sydney have confirmed that coach John Longmire has re-commited to the club for another three seasons.

This will see Longmire stay at the Swans until at least 2023.

There was plenty of speculation that North Melbourne had tabled a lucrative deal to bring him back to the club he played for, but Longmire said his very happy to stay in Sydney.

“Sydney’s my home – my kids have grown up here and I love the club,” Longmire told the Sydney FC website.

“The job of the senior coach is a huge commitment from both sides, so it was important to take the time to ensure that I could continue to give the role the energy it needs. I’m really pleased that the club has the faith in me to continue and that I have the support of my family to continue.



“Our team at the Swans has evolved quite considerably, particularly this year, but what we do have is a young list with plenty of energy and enthusiasm. They are a highly committed group that’s capable of achieving great things together.

“I’m really excited about the challenge the future presents and am looking forward to continuing to work with our young list, our coaches, staff and our wonderfully supportive Board.”