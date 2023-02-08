Sydney Council Warns Dog Owners To Beware Of Dog Baiting

The Sydney City Council are warning dog owners to watch out for poisonous dog bait following a number of reports of bait at a popular dog park in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Marks Park at Tamarama was inspected by council rangers on Wednesday following a number of troubling reports of dogs becoming ill after visiting the park.

A spokesperson for the Waverley Council told 9NEWS that they are unsure as to the type of bait being used.

"At this point, we have not been able to obtain information about the type of suspected baiting that has been reported, but our inquiries are continuing," they said.

"If council is able to obtain a sample of the suspected bait, then we can have it analysed to establish its contents and report it to police and the RSPCA.”

The investigation into the baiting follows reports from a woman who frequents the park who claimed her dog died after consuming something at Marks Park.

According to the council, this is the first time dig baiting has been reported in the area.

The council are urging dog owners to remain cautious when walking their dogs in the area.

"We ask that owners remain vigilant when exercising their dogs and monitor their dogs for any signs of illness," the council said.

"Dogs are permitted off-leash in Marks Park between 4.30pm and 8.30am daily, however, owners may wish to keep their dogs on-leash if they have concerns."

