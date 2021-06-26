Sydney Faces New Restrictions As Latest Outbreak Continues To Spread

As Sydney deals with the latest wave of Covid-19, lockdown measures have returned for four major areas overnight.

The latest restrictions require over one million residents in four Sydney local government areas to stay at home for one week as the latest outbreak spreads. The news follows the discovery of 29 new cases within the last 24 hours.

People who live within the affected areas will be forced to abide by public health orders and are only able to leave their homes for essential reasons including food shopping, medical care or compassionate needs, outdoor exercise (with a maximum of 10 people) and essential work or education.

These new restrictions are expected to remain in place until at least 11:59PM on July 2nd.

Businesses within this area will also be required to close their doors unless they are exempt for reasons such as the providing of essential goods.

Following the announcement of new restrictions, supermarket shelves have already been stripped bare by shoppers.

The panic shopping continues despite residents in restricted areas having access to essential shopping exercise and medical care.

