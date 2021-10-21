Sydney Flights To International Holiday Destinations Brought Forward

As NSW prepares to open to the world from November 1, it's been announced we'll be able to head to more overseas destinations sooner.

Flights will take off from Sydney to New York and London next month.

Then from December 7, we'll be able to jump on a plane and go to Fiji followed by Johannesburg, Bangkok and Phuket in January.

Premier Dominic Perrottet says it's a big milestone.

"Today is a very exciting day for us and is very much a turning point of the pandemic. And it's all about providing hope and instilling confidence across our state," he said.

Flights to Honolulu, Vancouver, New Zealand and Tokyo are scheduled to commence mid-December 2021.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.